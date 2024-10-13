Sun: Chip cos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80%, to 2,110.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88% to 2,105.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 414.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 385.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 668 million in equities and NIS 1.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% higher on Thursday before the Yom Kippur holiday, at NIS 3.7740/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 4.1275/€.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) led the market today, rising 4.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Chip company Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.31%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.43, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.42%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.66%.

