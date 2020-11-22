Sun: Delek leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,427.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,481.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44%, to 498.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 363.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 965.5 million in equities and NIS 1.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.209% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.344/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.151% higher, at NIS 3.9699/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) led trading today, and rose 6.84%. On the Tel Aviv 35 Index LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.14%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.42%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.72% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.48%.

