search
Front > TASE report

Sun: El Al leads market higher

12 Jan, 2025 17:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

El Al and Delek Group led the gains today while Ormat and Teva slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 2,458.76 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 2,492.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 475.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 396.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 939.8 million in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.191% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.665/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.191% higher, at NIS 3.777/€.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) led the market today, rising 5.23%, on the day's biggest trading turnover.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.52% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.31%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.83%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.01% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.08%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018