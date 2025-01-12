Sun: El Al leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 2,458.76 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 2,492.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 475.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 396.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 939.8 million in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.191% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.665/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.191% higher, at NIS 3.777/€.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) led the market today, rising 5.23%, on the day's biggest trading turnover.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.52% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.31%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.80% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.83%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.01% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.08%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.04%.

