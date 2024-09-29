Sun: Energy stocks lift TA 35 to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to a new record of 2,117.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,112.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.02% to 417.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 385.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 2.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.271% on Friday, at NIS 3.704/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.046% higher at NIS 4.123/€.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.55% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.63%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.59% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.72%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.07%.

