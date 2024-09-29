search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Energy stocks lift TA 35 to new record

29 Sep, 2024 18:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energean and Delek led the gains today as chip stocks Camtek and Nova declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to a new record of 2,117.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,112.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.02% to 417.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 385.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.35 billion in equities and NIS 2.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.271% on Friday, at NIS 3.704/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.046% higher at NIS 4.123/€.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.55% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.63%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.59% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.29% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.72%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018