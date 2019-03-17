Sun: Fattal leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66% to 1,562.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,428.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 383.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 354.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 474.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.111% at NIS 3.604/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.283% at 4.082/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.21%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.08%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.70% after reporting its fourth quarter financial results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.53%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.07%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.90% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019