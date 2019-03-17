search
Sun: Fattal leads TASE higher

17 Mar, 2019 17:57
Fattal, Energean and NICE Systems led the market higher today but Shufersal was down after reporting fourth quarter financials.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66% to 1,562.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,428.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 383.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 354.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 474.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.111% at NIS 3.604/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.283% at 4.082/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.21%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.95%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.08%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.70% after reporting its fourth quarter financial results. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.53%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.07%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.90% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

