Sun: Gaza ceasefire violations drag TASE down

19 Oct, 2025 18:09
Globes correspondent

Elbit and insurance stocks led the declines today as Nice bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today amid reports of ceasefire violations in Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14% to 3,174.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.30% to 3,255.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89% to 583.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 418.69 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.85% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.324/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.20% higher, at NIS 3.891/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. rose 4.48%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.40%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.91% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE) MMHD fell 2.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.31% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.54%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.80% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.55% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

