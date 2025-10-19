Sun: Gaza ceasefire violations drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today amid reports of ceasefire violations in Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.14% to 3,174.18 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.30% to 3,255.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89% to 583.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 418.69 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.85% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.324/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.20% higher, at NIS 3.891/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. rose 4.48%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.40%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.91% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE) MMHD fell 2.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.31% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 1.54%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.80% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.38%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.55% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.46%.

