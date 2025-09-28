Sun: Huge TASE gains amid Gaza truce hopes

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today as US president Trump said a deal to return all the hostages and end the war in Gaza is close at hand. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.70% to 3,116.75 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3% to 3,161.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.42% to 560.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 413.19 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 4.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.658% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.366/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.107% higher, at NIS 3.929/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.48%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.79% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.53%.

Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 9.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim (TASE) MMHD rose 6.21%, Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 8.13%, and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 6.56%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.61%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.02%.

