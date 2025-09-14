Sun: Insurance stocks lead TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85% to 3,066.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 3,132.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.71% to 562.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 411.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.359% lower than Friday, at NIS 3.327/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.131% higher, at NIS 3.907/€.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE) MMHD fell 5.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 5.54%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.18% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.59%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.99%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.49% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.73%.

