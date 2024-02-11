Sun: Moderate TASE falls after rating cut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today following Moody's downgrading of Israel's credit rating and outlook. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,820.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74% to 1,851.86 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 397.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 377.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 638.8 million in equities and NIS 1.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.464% on Friday, at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.479% higher at NIS 3.968/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, fallinmg 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.67%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.19% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.1%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.55%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.44% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 1.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2024.

