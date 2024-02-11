search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Moderate TASE falls after rating cut

11 Feb, 2024 19:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Shikun & Binui and the banks fell sharply today as Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today following Moody's downgrading of Israel's credit rating and outlook. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61%, to 1,820.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74% to 1,851.86 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46% to 397.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 377.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 638.8 million in equities and NIS 1.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.464% on Friday, at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.479% higher at NIS 3.968/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, fallinmg 1.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.83% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.67%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.19% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.1%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.55%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.44% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 1.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018