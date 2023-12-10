Sun: NICE Systems climbs on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.19%, to 1,805.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 1,831.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 356.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 373.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 590.5 million in equities and NIS 1.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.135% on Friday, at NIS 3.698/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.073% higher at NIS 3.989/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.82% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.85%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.30%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.03%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) led the market today, falling 3.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.19% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.