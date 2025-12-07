Sun: New week, new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97% to 3,540.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 3,567.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.97% to 606.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 417.85 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 1.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.247% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.492% lower, at NIS 3.762/€.

On the market, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.67%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.87%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.45%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.5% and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 1.33%.

