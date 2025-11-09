Sun: NextVision jumps on TA 35 Index debut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 3,334.88 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07% to 3,391.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 591.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 418.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 2.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.369% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.265/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.518% higher, at NIS 3.766/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.91%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.97% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.37%.

NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 7.09% on its first day of trading on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.57% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.96%.

