Sun: Nice resumes decline, Maytronics still in free fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,978.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,967.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 432.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 375.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 631 million in equities and NIS 1.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6730/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.9759/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.06%. Nice fell 3.34%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.78%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.15%; and Teva fell 1.34%.

Notable advancers today were Electreon, up 6.02%; Fattal Hotels, up 4.86%; Isracard, up 4.00%; and El Al, up 3.44%. Acro fell 5.31%; Nofar Energy fell 4.00%; and Maytronics fell 3.86%.

