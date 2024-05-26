search
Sun: Nice resumes decline, Maytronics still in free fall

26 May, 2024 18:32
The main indices rose slightly today, but investors are still turning their backs on Nice and Maytronics.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,978.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,967.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85%, to 432.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 375.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 631 million in equities and NIS 1.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6730/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.9759/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.06%. Nice fell 3.34%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.78%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.15%; and Teva fell 1.34%.

Notable advancers today were Electreon, up 6.02%; Fattal Hotels, up 4.86%; Isracard, up 4.00%; and El Al, up 3.44%. Acro fell 5.31%; Nofar Energy fell 4.00%; and Maytronics fell 3.86%.

