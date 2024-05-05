Sun: Nova leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,946.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,972.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.85% to 428.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 380.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.401% on Friday, at NIS 3.723/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.175% lower at NIS 3.994/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 3.11%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.73% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 3.15%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.72%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.74% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.54%.Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.95% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), newly promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, fell 1.49%.

