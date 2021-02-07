Sun: Ormat leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.09%, to 1,618.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.28%, to 1,671.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.61%, to 652.72 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 371.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 852.70 million in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.364% on Friday at $3.286/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.478% lower, at NIS 3.937/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 4.12% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 4.67%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.86%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) continued its strong rises, up 12.83%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.15%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.20% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

