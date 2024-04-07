Sun: Sapiens lead strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.37%, to 1,968.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,999.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 433.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 839.1 million in equities and NIS 1.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.861% on Friday, at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.689% higher at NIS 4.063/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.46%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.22% after reports that the company is being put up for sale. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.58% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.12%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.30% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.48%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.28%, Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.