search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Sapiens lead strong TASE gains

7 Apr, 2024 17:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Sapiens rose strongly today but NICE Systems and Ormat fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.37%, to 1,968.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,999.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 433.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 839.1 million in equities and NIS 1.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.861% on Friday, at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.689% higher at NIS 4.063/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.46%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.22% after reports that the company is being put up for sale. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.58% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.12%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.30% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.48%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 2.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.28%, Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.38% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018