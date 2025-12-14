Sun: Semiconductor stocks slip

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 3,614.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44%, to 3,632.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 605.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 411.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 1.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.2020/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.7562/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.21%. Bank Leumi fell 0.59%; Teva rose 0.02%; Mizrahi Bank fell 1.21%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.64%, amid general negative sentiment towards the semiconductor sector.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 4.12%; Isras Holdings, up 3.25%; and AMPA, up 3.02%. Camtek fell 6.27%, Lapidoth Capital fell 4.10%, Priortech fell 4.01%, and Nova fell 3.92%.

