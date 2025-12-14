search
Sun: Semiconductor stocks slip

14 Dec, 2025 17:17
The week started negatively for the main indices, with Tower Semiconductor, Camtek and Nova among the steepest decliners.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 3,614.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44%, to 3,632.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 605.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 411.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 1.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.2020/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.7562/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.21%. Bank Leumi fell 0.59%; Teva rose 0.02%; Mizrahi Bank fell 1.21%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 4.64%, amid general negative sentiment towards the semiconductor sector.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 4.12%; Isras Holdings, up 3.25%; and AMPA, up 3.02%. Camtek fell 6.27%, Lapidoth Capital fell 4.10%, Priortech fell 4.01%, and Nova fell 3.92%.

