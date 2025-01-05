Sun: Phoenix, Shikun & Binui, Israel Shipyards stand out; Teva falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63%, to 2,429.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93%, to 2,478.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.54%, to 471.82 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 390.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1 billion in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.6560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at 3.7605/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.83%. Teva fell 3.10%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.36%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 4.74%; and Discount Bank rose 1.49%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 6.83%; Israel Shipyards, up 6.24%; Partner, up 5.80%; and Doral Energy, up 5.01%. Kenon Holdings fell 2.11%, and Tower Semiconductor fell 2.02%.

