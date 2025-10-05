Sun: Strong early rises moderate later as banks weaken

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose by 0.33%, to 3,210.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62%, to 3,270.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.53%, to 579.95 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 411.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities, and NIS 2.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% higher, at 3.315 and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% higher, at 3.8914. The shekel subsequently strengthened following US President Trump’s optimistic remarks about the chances of his peace plan for the Gaza Strip coming to fruition.

Today’s session began with much stronger rises in the main indices, with investors apparently buoyed by hopes for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the return of the hostages to Israel, but the rises moderated later in the day. The Tel Aviv Banks5 Index, which began the day up 2%, closed 2.5% off. Market sources attributed the turnaround to a perception that the market was overpriced, or simply to profit taking after the steep rises of the past few sessions, or to estimates that a deal between Israel and Hamas might bring an interest rate cut by the Bank of Israel closer, which would hit bank profits in particular.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.59%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.88%; Elbit Systems rose 1.16%; Discount Bank fell 2.17%; and The Phoenix Holdings rose 0.81%.

Notable advancers today were Priortech, up 12.54%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 8.51% after announcing a follow-on 15-year contract worth $1.2 billion to supply parts to "one of the leading aero-engine manufacturers (OEM) in the world," with an option for the customer to extend the contract by a further five years, which, if exercised, will make the deal worth an additional $400 million; Camtek, up 8.33%; and Inrom Construction, up 7.57%. Nice fell 5.94%, Electra Consumer Products fell 5.54%, Telsys fell 5.07%, and Plasson fell 4.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2025.

