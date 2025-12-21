search
Sun: TA 35 Index breaks record for 60th time in 2025

21 Dec, 2025 17:46
Bezeq led the market higher today but the banks and Nice led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 3,681.73 points - a new record. This is the 60th time that the Tel Aviv 35 Index has broken the record in 2025 - the most number of times this has happened since 1992. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55% to 3,704.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 613.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 419.38 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.311% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.208/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.406% lower, at NIS 3.758/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 5.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.63%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.50% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 2.02%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.10% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.05% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.01% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

