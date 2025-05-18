Sun: TA 35 Index opens week with new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95% to 2,654.43 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,705.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.18% to 479.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 401.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.254% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.549/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.437% higher, at NIS 3.978/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.49%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.65% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.36% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 1.15%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.29% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.39%.

