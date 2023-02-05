Sun: TASE begins week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,817.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,857.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 370.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 370.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 782.1 million in equities and NIS 1.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.701% on Friday, at NIS 3.398/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.31% lower at NIS 3.713/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.23%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.95%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.91%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.34%, and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 2.02% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM, which rose 3.34% were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index not to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.