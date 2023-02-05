search
Sun: TASE begins week lower

5 Feb, 2023 18:07
Delek and the banks dragged the market today as Teva and Tower were the only stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to rise.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,817.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,857.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 370.42 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 370.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 782.1 million in equities and NIS 1.80 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.701% on Friday, at NIS 3.398/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.31% lower at NIS 3.713/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.23%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.95%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.91%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.34%, and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which rose 2.02% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM, which rose 3.34% were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index not to fall today.

