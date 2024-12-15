Sun: TASE begins week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79%, to 2,316.96 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 2,359.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.04% to 432.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 395.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.09 billion in equities and NIS 1.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.616% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.593/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.341% higher, at NIS 3.762/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.33%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.33% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.61%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 3.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.42%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.39% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.17%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.36% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.47%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2024

