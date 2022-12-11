search
Sun: TASE begins week with renewed falls

11 Dec, 2022 18:09
ICL and Delek led the TASE lower today as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,842.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,856.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86% to 353.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 365.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 594.5 million in equities and NIS 1.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.610% on Friday, at NIS 3.342/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.188% lower at NIS 3.612/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.32% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.99%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.85% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.20%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.97%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.39% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.52% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

