Sun: TASE climbs to new peak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38% to 3,447.17 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 3,505.73 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 597.63 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 419.53 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 2.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.81% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.235/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.926% higher, at NIS 3.761/€.

On the market, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.04% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.31%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.50%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.55% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.19%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.08%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.89% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.