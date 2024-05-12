Sun: TASE closes higher ahead of holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 2,013.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 2031.15; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 436.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 380.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 876.1 million in equities and NIS 1.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.535% on Friday, at NIS 3.721/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.055% lower at NIS 4.011/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.11% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.19%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.11%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.16% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 2.06%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2024.

