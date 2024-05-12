search
Sun: TASE closes higher ahead of holiday

12 May, 2024 18:00
Teva and the banks led the market higher today. The market reopens on Wednesday after the Independence Day holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.50%, to 2,013.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36% to 2031.15; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 436.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 380.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 876.1 million in equities and NIS 1.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.535% on Friday, at NIS 3.721/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.055% lower at NIS 4.011/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.11% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.19%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.11%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.40% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.16% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 2.06%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

