Sun: TASE edges higher led by chip stocks

20 Apr, 2025 18:22
Tower, Camtek and Nova led the gains today as NICE and Elbit fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 2,491.79 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10% to 2,538.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 441.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 398.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 703.4 million in equities and NIS 1.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.081% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.691/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.007% lower, at NIS 4.198/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.64% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.83%.

Energy stocks also performed strongly today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.60%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.93% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.86%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.77%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.60%.

