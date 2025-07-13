search
Sun: TASE endures worst day since April

13 Jul, 2025 18:18
NICE led the heavy losses as Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. After the recent strong gains, the market had its worst day since April on deadlock in the Israel-Hamas negotiations and US president Donald trump's latest tariff plan. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.33% to 2,985.53 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.33% to 3,051.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.43% to 522.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 408.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 1.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.847% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.334/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.589% higher, at NIS 3.896/€.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 7.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 4.38%, Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 4.29%, and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) fell 4.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.90%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.63%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.47% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.79%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA), which rose 1.59% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG), which rose 0.29%, were the only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to gain today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.30%, extending its recent losses as foreign airlines announce their return to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

