Sun: TASE falls despite Teva surge to 4-month high

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,667.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.18% to 1,582.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90% to 377.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 369.13 points. Trading turnover was NIS 522 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.229% at NIS 3.495/$ on Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.013% at 3.862/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.98% to a 4-month high, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.48% after its Ithaca unit completed the acquisition of Chevron's North Sea fields and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.51%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.87% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) also rose 0.87%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 18.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.33%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.08% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2019

