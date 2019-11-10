search
Sun: TASE falls despite Teva surge to 4-month high

10 Nov, 2019 18:19
Teva and Delek rose strongly while Liveperson led the losses on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,667.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.18% to 1,582.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.90% to 377.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 369.13 points. Trading turnover was NIS 522 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.229% at NIS 3.495/$ on Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.013% at 3.862/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.98% to a 4-month high, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.48% after its Ithaca unit completed the acquisition of Chevron's North Sea fields and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.51%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.87% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) also rose 0.87%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 18.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.33%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.45%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.08% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.38%.

