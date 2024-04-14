Sun: TASE gains despite Iranian attack

Despite the massive aerial attack on Israel, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,938.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,959.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 418.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 377.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 2.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.7570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 4.0119/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.96% as defense stocks performed strongly following the aerial attack by Iran. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.63% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.73%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.40%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.59% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.16%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index defense stocks performed well including NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN), which rose 5.13%.

