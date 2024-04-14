search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE gains despite Iranian attack

14 Apr, 2024 17:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems and defense stocks rose strongly today as Teva and NICE lost ground.

Despite the massive aerial attack on Israel, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,938.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,959.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 418.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 377.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 2.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.7570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 4.0119/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.96% as defense stocks performed strongly following the aerial attack by Iran. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.63% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.73%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.40%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.59% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.16%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index defense stocks performed well including NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN), which rose 5.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 14, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018