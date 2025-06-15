search
Sun: TASE gains despite war with Iran

15 Jun, 2025 17:35
Elbit Systems and Navitas led the gains today but NICE fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the outbreak of the war with Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47% to 2,706.80 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35% to 2,715.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 485.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 398.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.15 billion in equities and NIS 2.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.812% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.60/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.215% higher, at NIS 4.153/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 6% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.5% and YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 4.02%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.68%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.01%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.72%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.33%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.36% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.56%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.6%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

