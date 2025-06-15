Sun: TASE gains despite war with Iran

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the outbreak of the war with Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47% to 2,706.80 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35% to 2,715.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27% to 485.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 398.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.15 billion in equities and NIS 2.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.812% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.60/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.215% higher, at NIS 4.153/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 6% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 5.5% and YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 4.02%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.68%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.09% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.01%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.72%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.76% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.33%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.36% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.56%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.6%.

