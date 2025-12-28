Sun: TASE gains on final-ever day of Sunday trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today on the final-ever day of Sunday trading. From next week the TASE will trade from Monday to Friday, in line with other global markets.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43% to 3,618.80 points. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 3,647.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.93% to 624.09 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 420.08 points. Turnover totalled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 2.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.157% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.186/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.242% lower, at NIS 3.757/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.15% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.20%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.39%, NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.27% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.89%.

YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 2.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.34% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 2.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.85% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.05% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.61%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2025.

