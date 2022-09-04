search
Sun: TASE halts slide

4 Sep, 2022 18:20
The market was flat today on light trading as Delek Group and Teva led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,001.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 2055.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.69 to 415.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 372.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 549 million in equities and NIS 891 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.327% on Friday, at NIS 3.375/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.095% at NIS 3.372/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.96%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.92%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE: ENRG) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.61% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.52%. Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 1.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

