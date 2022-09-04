Sun: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,001.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 2055.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.69 to 415.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 372.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 549 million in equities and NIS 891 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.327% on Friday, at NIS 3.375/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.095% at NIS 3.372/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.96%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.92%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE: ENRG) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.61% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.52%. Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 1.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

