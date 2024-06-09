search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE higher as NICE gains continue

9 Jun, 2024 17:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Camtek and NICE Systems led the market higher today as Azrieli lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,973.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,951.11 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 415.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.10 billion in equities and NIS 1.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.215% on Friday, at NIS 3.732/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher at NIS 4.065/€.

On the market Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.24%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.05% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.02%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.23%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.25% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018