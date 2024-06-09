Sun: TASE higher as NICE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,973.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,951.11 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 415.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.10 billion in equities and NIS 1.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.215% on Friday, at NIS 3.732/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher at NIS 4.065/€.

On the market Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.24%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.05% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.02%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.38%

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.23%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.25% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.