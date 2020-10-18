Sun: TASE higher as lockdown eased

Teva and Perrigo led the market higher today while Sapiens and Tower led the declines on the TA 35 Index.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,365.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,407.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.18%, to 512.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 358.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 602.1 million in equities and NIS 2.39 billion in bonds. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.18% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.37%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.55% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 1.79%.
Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.92%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.95%.
Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.29% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.86%.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 18, 2020
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020