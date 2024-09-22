Sun: TASE higher despite northern escalation

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 2,013.52 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72% to 2005.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 404.49 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 382.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 709.2 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.16% on Friday, at NIS 3.765/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.236% higher at NIS 4.205/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.25%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.93%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.12% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.44%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 7% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.47% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.11%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.04%.

