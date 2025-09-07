Sun: TASE maintains momentum

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.19%, to 3,083.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49%, to 3,156.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.69%, to 557.7 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 405.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 1.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.62% lower, at 3.3430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.43% lower, at 3.9037/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.42%. Bank Leumi rose 0.73%; Discount Bank rose 0.93%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 3.05%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.35%.

Notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 5.62%; Inrom Construction, up 5.32%; and Nova, up 4.80%. Tamar Petroleum fell 1.62%.

Following the UAV hit on Ramon Airport, El Al rose 3.43% and Israir Group rose 1.90%, with investors presumably speculating that the incident might lead foreign airlines to suspend Israel flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.