search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE maintains strong form

14 Aug, 2022 17:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL, Delek Group and Ormat rose today but Teva was in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 2,052.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,100.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 438.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 378.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.06 billion in equities and NIS 1.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.552% today from Friday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.843% at NIS 3.340/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52% and parent company Israel Corp. rose 3.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.96% and its exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.85%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.46%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.98%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.85%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank also rose 0.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.19%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 14 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018