Sun: TASE maintains strong form

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51%, to 2,052.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,100.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 438.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 378.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.06 billion in equities and NIS 1.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.552% today from Friday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.843% at NIS 3.340/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52% and parent company Israel Corp. rose 3.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.96% and its exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.85%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.46%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.98%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.85%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank also rose 0.85%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.66% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.19%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

