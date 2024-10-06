search
Sun: TASE opens 5785 lower

6 Oct, 2024 17:36
ICL and Energean led the declines today as NICE and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 2,088.68 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 2085.09 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13 at 415.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 385.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 918,900 in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.323% last Tuesday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.65% lower at NIS 4.125/€. Futures trading indicates a strong weakening of the shekel following the Iranian missile attack, with shekel-dollar rate up 2.47% at NIS 3.814/$, and the shekel-euro rate 1.47% higher at NIS 4.186/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.46% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.40%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.24%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.84%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) 3.28%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.76% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.94%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 9.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after Aaron Frenkel invested NIS 800 million in the company for a 12% stake, and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

