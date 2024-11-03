search
Sun: TASE opens November flat

3 Nov, 2024 18:11
El Al rose strongly on the news that American Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Israel until September 2025.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 2,204.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 2,213.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 431.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 386.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 955.1 million in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.265% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.761/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.061% higher, at NIS 4.085/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.77%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.33% on the news that it was bidding to buy control of housing development company ZMH Hammerman (TASE: ZMH). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 6.03% on the news that American Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Israel until September 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

