Sun: TASE opens November flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 2,204.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02% to 2,213.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.37% to 431.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 386.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 955.1 million in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.265% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.761/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.061% higher, at NIS 4.085/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.77%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.33% on the news that it was bidding to buy control of housing development company ZMH Hammerman (TASE: ZMH). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 6.03% on the news that American Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to Israel until September 2025.

