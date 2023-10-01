search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens Q4 with strong gains

1 Oct, 2023 18:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Delek led the rises today but Teva and Ormat lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,871.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,898.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 374.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 370.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 738.6 million in equities and NIS 1.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.65% on Friday, at NIS 3.824/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.108% lower at NIS 4.053/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.01%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.06% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.86%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.88% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.80%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.34% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018