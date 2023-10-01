Sun: TASE opens Q4 with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,871.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.27%, to 1,898.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.80% to 374.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 370.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 738.6 million in equities and NIS 1.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.65% on Friday, at NIS 3.824/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.108% lower at NIS 4.053/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.01%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.06% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.86%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.88% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.80%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.34% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

