Sun: TASE opens higher after Shavuot holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,781.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,777.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 348.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 367.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 856.5 million in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% on Thursday before the Shavuot holiday, at NIS 3.730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.331% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 11.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.31%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.33%.

Real estate stocks led the declines today with Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) falling 1.91%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.89% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59%.

