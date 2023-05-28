search
Sun: TASE opens higher after Shavuot holiday

28 May, 2023 18:34
Nova and Tower led the gains today while ICL, Azrieli Group and real estate stocks were down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,781.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,777.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 348.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 367.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 856.5 million in equities and NIS 1.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% on Thursday before the Shavuot holiday, at NIS 3.730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.331% lower at NIS 3.999/€.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 11.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.31%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.33%.

Real estate stocks led the declines today with Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) falling 1.91%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.89% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.59%.

