Sun: TASE opens week mixed

20 Jul, 2025 17:35
The banks fell sharply today as Ormat and Tower led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14% to 3,003.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03% to 3,088.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 531.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 409.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 1.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.119% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.907/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.85% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.51%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.64%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 2.03% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.06%, Harel Insurance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 1.16% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.70%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.91% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

