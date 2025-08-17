search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens week with gains

17 Aug, 2025 17:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and the banks led the market hgher today as Elbit Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76% to 2,989.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78% to 3,056.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 540.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 410.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.148% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.38/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.273% lower, at NIS 3.947/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI), led the market today, rising 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.23%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.11% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.96%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.65%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018