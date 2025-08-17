Sun: TASE opens week with gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76% to 2,989.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78% to 3,056.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 540.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 410.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.148% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.38/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.273% lower, at NIS 3.947/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI), led the market today, rising 2.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.23%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.11%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.11% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.96%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.65%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.37%.

