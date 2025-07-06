Sun: TASE opens week with more gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 3,041.27 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.22% to 3,113.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 535.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 409.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 1.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.625% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.34/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.933/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.04% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.01%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 0.76% and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.11%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.22%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.44%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.89% and Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isrotel (TASE: ISRO) rose 11.72%.

