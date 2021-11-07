Sun: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,891.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,982.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 583.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,30% to 394.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 855.6 million in equities and NIS 1.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.22% on Friday, at NIS 3.118/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower at NIS 3.603/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 7.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index following strong third quarter results. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.77%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.00%, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.23%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 3.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.48% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.75%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.38% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.31%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 7.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover on the market today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2021.

