Sun: TASE rally strengthens after US intervention

22 Jun, 2025 17:22
Globes correspondent

The banks and Delek led the Tel Aviv 35 Index to a new record but tech companies including NICE and Tower fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today boosted by the US attack on Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53% to 2,877.78 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.77% to 2,919.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 503.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.49% to 403.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 2.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.029% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.485/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.348% higher, at NIS 4.012/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.21%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.74%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.68% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.40%, and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.22%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 4.48%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.39%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.32% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.46%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

