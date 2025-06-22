Sun: TASE rally strengthens after US intervention

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today boosted by the US attack on Iran. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53% to 2,877.78 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.77% to 2,919.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54% to 503.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.49% to 403.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 2.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.029% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.485/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.348% higher, at NIS 4.012/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.21%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.74%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 5.68% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.40%, and Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.22%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 4.48%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.39%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.32% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.46%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.15%.

