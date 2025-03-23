Sun: TASE records biggest falls since October 2023

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today amid deepening political tensions and escalating fighting in Gaza. Following the biggest declines since October 2023, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.25%, to 2,420.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.65% to 2,439.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.49% to 446.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.49% to 397.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.18 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.708% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.697/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.880% higher, at NIS 4.004/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 7.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 7.83% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 7.32%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.99% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 8.07%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 9.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2025.

