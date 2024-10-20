Sun: TASE reopens after holiday with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.01%, to 2,180.67 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.11% to 2,177.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.48% to 423.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.38% to 387.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 1.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.329% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.713/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.23% lower, at NIS 4.023/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.33%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.79% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.47%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.98%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.19% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.67%.

Chip company Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 14.84% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.54% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.62%.

