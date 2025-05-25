Sun: TASE resumes gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31% to 2,601.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 2,636.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 471.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 399.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 776.7 million in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.924% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.603/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.312% higher, at NIS 4.086/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.04%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.84%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.75%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.97% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.45%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.58% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.04%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, airlines continued to rise as foreign carriers extend their Israel cancellations. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.75% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 4.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.