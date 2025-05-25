search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE resumes gains

25 May, 2025 17:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Discount Bank led the gains today while chip companies Nova, Camtek and Tower lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31% to 2,601.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 2,636.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 471.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 399.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 776.7 million in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.924% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.603/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.312% higher, at NIS 4.086/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.04%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.84%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.75%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.97% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.45%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.58% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.04%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, airlines continued to rise as foreign carriers extend their Israel cancellations. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.75% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 4.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018